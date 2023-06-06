"This match can never happen" - 38-year-old former WWE Superstar shoots down suggestion by fan

A former WWE Superstar has shot down a match suggested by a wrestling fan on social media.

Several superstars have returned to the company during the power shift between Vince McMahon and Triple H. The Game currently serves as Chief Content Officer for the promotion and has shown a willingness to bring back talent that was let go to in the past. Many fans are hoping to see a former Intercontinental Champion return to the company soon and finish his professional wrestling career as a WWE Superstar.

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, recently responded to a fan who suggested that he return to the company to face his former self. The 38-year-old shot down the impossible match suggestion with a very logical explanation.

The Indy God noted that his previous gimmick has passed away, and that match is no longer possible. Cardona recently uploaded a video depicting Ryder being blown up in a limo on social media.

"Zack is dead so unfortunately this match can never happen," tweeted Matt Cardona.

Former WWE star Matt Cardona names Roman Reigns as the Male Wrestler of the Year

Matt Cardona recently selected Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as the Male Wrestler of the Year for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Roman Reigns recently celebrated 1,000 days as Universal Champion, and there seemingly is no end to his dominance in sight. The only thing that could slow The Tribal Chief down is the inner conflict within The Bloodline that has turned Reigns against The Usos.

Speaking to Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter, Cardona named Roman as the Male Wrestler of the Year and noted that he's really the only choice.

"How could you not pick Roman Reigns? He's the modern face of the WWE, undefeated for so long, and has been the champion for, oh my god, I can't even count for how many days," Cardona mentioned. [From 01:26 to 01:38]

Matt Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, recently returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match and is now part of a tag team with Sonya Deville. It will be fascinating to see if the three-time Slammy Award winner will find his way back to the company down the line.

