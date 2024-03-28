"PERFECTION" - WWE Universe reacts to CM Punk and Randy Orton's surprise appearance at recent show

CM Punk and Randy Orton recently were featured in an NXT match promo package alongside Cody Rhodes, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa. The veteran superstars were involved in promoting the upcoming Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

In a recent Instagram story, CM Punk hinted at filming something with The Viper. He claimed that the WWE Universe would "love" the surprise. The two veteran superstars are currently on opposite brands, with Punk being on RAW and Orton signed to SmackDown.

On the latest edition of NXT, WWE showcased the latest Prime Target video highlighting the feud between Williams and Hayes. The former friends will cross paths in a highly anticipated singles match at NXT Stand & Deliver next weekend in Philadelphia.

Taking to Twitter/X, the WWE Universe reacted to the main roster stars appearing on Prime Target to promote Williams vs. Hayes.

Orton is currently working on SmackDown, where he is involved in a storyline with Logan Paul and Kevin Owens.

At WrestleMania 40, the three superstars will compete in a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship. The bout was made official a few weeks ago when The Maverick demanded Nick Aldis for a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the upcoming edition of SmackDown, Orton will team up with Owens to face Pretty Deadly in a tag team match.

Vince Russo criticized WWE's decision to have CM Punk on commentary for WrestleMania 40

Vince Russo recently criticized WWE's decision to have CM Punk serve as the commentator instead of the referee for Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Punk announced that he would be a part of The Grandest Stage of Them All. During a segment with McIntyre and Rollins, the former WWE Champion confirmed he would be on commentary for the World Heavyweight Championship match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo stated the following:

"Okay, we got Punk, we got Drew, and we got Seth, and Punk has heat with both of them. Why isn't he the referee [of] the match? He showed he could count 1-2-3. I swear to God, if I'm at that show and the plan is he's gonna be the guest commentator, who cares, bro? He's got heat with both of these guys. Make him the guest referee and then figure out creatively what to do."

After competing in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, CM Punk suffered a tricep injury that forced him out of action. The former WWE Champion has competed only once on WWE television since returning to the Stamford-based company at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined due to his current injury.

