Randy Orton, CM Punk and other WWE stars’ involvement in major NXT feud announced

Shawn Michaels made a massive announcement a few moments before this week's episode of WWE NXT.

Ahead of their much anticipated clash at this year's NXT Stand & Deliver, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes' journey from friendship to rivalry is all set to be featured during this week's show as NXT's head booker Shawn Michaels just announced the return of 'Prime Target.'

Prime Target, a series known for showcasing and previewing the competitors ahead of huge matches, is now set to air an installment focusing on Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on this week's show. Shawn Michaels revealed that wrestling legends including Randy Orton, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Booker T will share their insights on the rivalry between Hayes and Williams during the preview.

"Don’t miss the return of #PrimeTarget: @Carmelo_WWE vs. @_trickwilliams tonight on #WWENXT! Special guest appearances by…" HBK wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

With just 11 days remaining until NXT Stand & Deliver, it will be interesting to see which of these two superstars might have an upper hand heading into their massive bout.

NXT Stand & Deliver is set to take place on April 6th, just before the first night of WrestleMania, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Poll : Who do you think is going to come out on top at NXT Stand & Deliver? Carmelo Hayes Trick Williams 0 votes View Discussion