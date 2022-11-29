"This new version of Theory is perfectly done" - Wrestling world reacts to Austin Theory's potential feud with his former mentor

Fans on Twitter went into a frenzy as United States Champion Austin Theory's new persona developed further on RAW. He seemed to be heading towards a feud against his former mentor, Seth Rollins.

The newly crowned WWE United States Champion received a huge pop on the latest episode of RAW.

While Theory's promo was short-lived, thanks to Seth Rollins, fans took note of the new persona that the 25-year-old has developed.

Theory and The Visionary weren't always enemies. During the 2020 Monday Night Messiah stint, the US Champion was a disciple of Rollins. The 25-year-old star briefly teamed up with Rollins during the Monday Night Messiah's brief alliance with former WWE star Buddy Murphy (aka Buddy Matthews).

Seth "Freakin" Rollins took Austin Theory under his wing and gave him the vision to follow.

WWE fans took to Twitter to share their opinions about Theory's brand-new gimmick and a potential feud with his former mentor:

A fan appreciated the company for the 'new' version of Austin Theory.

Mikey 3️⃣count @Mikey_3count @WWE @_Theory1 @WWE Universe Theory is a perfect example of how you can change a wrestler in a short period of time if they have the talent and you book them well. From “buried” to star in 3 weeks @WWE @_Theory1 @WWEUniverse Theory is a perfect example of how you can change a wrestler in a short period of time if they have the talent and you book them well. From “buried” to star in 3 weeks

Meanwhile, another fan noted that Theory has a new vibe.

MAZcast @MazZcast @WWE @WWE Rollins @_Theory1 There's definitely a new vibe Austin Theory brings since getting rid of the phone selfies, the smiles and the briefcase. This is the needed intensity & look of a future main eventer. This feud between the two is gonna take off @WWE @WWERollins @_Theory1 There's definitely a new vibe Austin Theory brings since getting rid of the phone selfies, the smiles and the briefcase. This is the needed intensity & look of a future main eventer. This feud between the two is gonna take off 🚀 🔥👏

Villain @ThamuzV @WWE @WWE Rollins @_Theory1 this fued is gonna be so damn good. US title looking great @WWE @WWERollins @_Theory1 this fued is gonna be so damn good. US title looking great

Whereas another fan mentioned that the US Title looks good with a rivalry between Rollins and Theory.

Another fan noted that he wouldn't be surprised if WWE keeps the US Title on Theory and brings his idol, John Cena, to WrestleMania as his challenger.

Tony @Tony_Fowles01 @WWE @_Theory1 @WWE Universe Wouldn’t be surprised if we end up seeing the build for wrestlemania be between Theory vs Cena for the US title at wrestlemania @WWE @_Theory1 @WWEUniverse Wouldn’t be surprised if we end up seeing the build for wrestlemania be between Theory vs Cena for the US title at wrestlemania

The 25-year-old has reinvigorated himself after an unsuccessful Money in the Bank cash in. On the latest episode of RAW, he turned down a challenge from Seth Rollins for the US Title.

What do you think of a potential rivalry between The Messiah and his former disciple? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes