"This isn't nitpicking" - John Cena's massive mistake on WWE SmackDown infuriates veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena's rivalry with Logan Paul has been heating up in WWE lately, with the latter even ambushing him backstage. On his latest appearance, though, Cena made a major mistake that wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out.

Ad

Logan had surprised Cena with a punch backstage last week, while the latter was busy talking to Nick Aldis. Fans expected him to even the score at his next appearance, but The Champ entered with a smile on his face like always. This, according to Russo, did not fit the circumstances at all.

Speaking on the latest episode of BroDown, the former WWE head writer stated:

"John Cena came out jumping like the bunny rabbit. Mac, that was the first thing I said off the bat. The first thing off the bat. He cold-clocked you last week, that was the last thing that we saw, and you're coming out slapping hands, all smiles. And that's John Cena. (...) You guys may think we are nitpicking, this isn't nitpicking. This is them telling you 'We don't give a sh*t, bro. We know you're gonna buy the tickets. We know you are gonna come, you're gonna do the sing-along. We don't care.'"

Ad

Trending

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ad

John Cena might be used to put another WWE star over, thinks Vince Russo

While fans are expecting John Cena to win against Logan Paul, Vince Russo thinks the match might even lead to Sami Zayn being put over.

Speaking on an episode of The Coach and Bro Show, the WWE veteran said:

"So, as soon as you've got that time frame [John Cena's retirement], we're going to start building these three talents, and we're going to incorporate them over the next year. They've failed to do any of that... Who's the only guy that they've really, really protected? Who's the only guy on television every week saying he's the next WWE World Champion? I would not be surprised if he [Triple H] puts Sami Zayn over in the [John Cena's] last match," Russo said.

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen if Russo's prediction will come true.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!