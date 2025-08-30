"This isn't nitpicking" - John Cena's massive mistake on WWE SmackDown infuriates veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena's rivalry with Logan Paul has been heating up in WWE lately, with the latter even ambushing him backstage. On his latest appearance, though, Cena made a major mistake that wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out.
Logan had surprised Cena with a punch backstage last week, while the latter was busy talking to Nick Aldis. Fans expected him to even the score at his next appearance, but The Champ entered with a smile on his face like always. This, according to Russo, did not fit the circumstances at all.
Speaking on the latest episode of BroDown, the former WWE head writer stated:
"John Cena came out jumping like the bunny rabbit. Mac, that was the first thing I said off the bat. The first thing off the bat. He cold-clocked you last week, that was the last thing that we saw, and you're coming out slapping hands, all smiles. And that's John Cena. (...) You guys may think we are nitpicking, this isn't nitpicking. This is them telling you 'We don't give a sh*t, bro. We know you're gonna buy the tickets. We know you are gonna come, you're gonna do the sing-along. We don't care.'"
WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!
John Cena might be used to put another WWE star over, thinks Vince Russo
While fans are expecting John Cena to win against Logan Paul, Vince Russo thinks the match might even lead to Sami Zayn being put over.
Speaking on an episode of The Coach and Bro Show, the WWE veteran said:
"So, as soon as you've got that time frame [John Cena's retirement], we're going to start building these three talents, and we're going to incorporate them over the next year. They've failed to do any of that... Who's the only guy that they've really, really protected? Who's the only guy on television every week saying he's the next WWE World Champion? I would not be surprised if he [Triple H] puts Sami Zayn over in the [John Cena's] last match," Russo said.
As of now, it remains to be seen if Russo's prediction will come true.
If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.
Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!