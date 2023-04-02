"This is pathetic" – Former World Champion slams Rick Steiner for hateful comments that saw him get kicked out of major event

Rick Steiner has been the subject of major a controversy over WrestleMania Weekend. Thirty-four-year-old Impact Wrestling star Gisele Shaw, who publicly came out as a transgender wrestler last year, suffered verbal abuse from the wrestling legend. A former World Champion has now spoken out against Steiner as well.

Former Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards has been with the promotion for years now, while Gisele Shaw has been with it full-time since 2022. She found a home in Impact Wrestling, and it was going well until yesterday when she revealed that Rick had been making hateful comments towards her because she identifies as transgender.

The consensus seems to be that Rick Steiner, the father of Bron Breakker, is an "old-timer" at the age of 62. But that hasn't been seen as an excuse or justification for his behavior by the larger portion of wrestlers and fans who have been vocal and come to Gisele Shaw's support.

Eddie Edwards did the same, calling the incident "unacceptable" and "pathetic," while voicing his support for Shaw:

"This is unacceptable. This is pathetic. Just kno we stand with [email protected] Nobody should have to deal with this and Im sorry u did,'' he said, adding: "Times are changing for the better but apparently SOME people can't handle it. Worry bout yourself and let others do what makes them happy."

Numerous fans, wrestlers and legends speak out against Rick Steiner

Many fans, wrestlers and legends came out in support of Gisele Shaw, calling the incident "disgraceful" after she shared her experience on Twitter.

It's unfortunate that Rick Steiner had that public outburst and put Gisele in that position. However, Wrestlecon did what was objectively correct as Rick has essentially been told that he won't be welcome at the event.

This also makes things awkward for Bron Breakker, who will likely be asked about the situation in the future. It will also ensure that Steiner is never welcome at future wrestling conventions.

Normally, it was Scott Steiner, Rick's brother, who used to be the one needing to be censored. There was even a running joke about how Scott Steiner would react to the WWE Hall of Fame when he would run his mouth off and Rick would remain the calm one. It seems the roles have been reversed, and Rick will continue to be under a lot of scrutiny over his outburst.

