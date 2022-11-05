"This is a rare opportunity" - Paul Heyman sends message to the WWE Universe ahead of Roman Reigns' match at Crown Jewel 2022

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman sent a message to fans ahead of The Tribal Chief's match against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022.

After feuding for a few weeks, Logan Paul and Roman Reigns will square off later today for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia. While The Tribal Chief will have most of his Bloodline teammates in his corner, it was also reported that The Maverick's brother, Jake Paul, could be in his corner.

In an interview with Nathalie Mamo on WWE Alan, Heyman sent a message to fans ahead of Crown Jewel.

"My message to them is this is a rare opportunity to see the greatest of all time. It's not something that lasts forever. Well, Roman Reigns will do this for as long as Roman Reigns enjoys doing this," he said. (4:14 - 4:24)

Paul Heyman recently addressed Logan Paul's chances of defeating Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns surpassing several WWE legends

In August 2020, Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and The Fiend to capture the Universal Championship. He has now held the title for 791 days.

Speaking to Nathalie Mamo, Paul Heyman talked about The Tribal Chief's career, stating that he has surpassed several legends, including Stone Cold Steve Austin and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

"He had a spectacular with The Shield. He had an even better run as The Big Dog. Then he stepped into history to assert himself as the greatest heavyweight champion. For 35 years, not one man or woman has held a title like this. And look how much different the industry was back then than it is today. Brock Lesnar is the only one that even came close and even he couldn't make that accomplishment with me in his corner," Heyman explained. (4:25 - 5:09)

Heyman also predicted that Reigns would smash his opponent Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, stating that it would be a rare opportunity for the fans to see The Tribal Chief at the height of his career.

