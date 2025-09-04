  • home icon
"This can't be real man"- Fans react to major WWE name possibly making his last SmackDown appearance on Friday

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Sep 04, 2025 19:00 GMT
Fans are not happy from this news! (Image from WWE.com)

A major WWE name could be making his last SmackDown appearance this week, if a recent report is to be believed. The same has caused a major uproar among fans, with many taking to social media to react to the heartbreaking news.

John Cena made his return to the global juggernaut earlier this year to kick off his retirement tour. The Cenation Leader is now very close to hanging up his boots, and has single-digit appearances left on WWE programming. He is slated to appear on SmackDown this week, which could very well be his last appearance on the blue brand.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that the 17-time world champion could be making his final SmackDown appearance this Friday. The story has caused a major buzz among fans, with many not ready to see John Cena soon hang up his wrestling boots.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Top WWE star noted that he would retire John Cena

John Cena is nearing the end of his illustrious career, and many have stated their desire to be the GOAT's final opponent. NXT star Oba Femi was also asked about a potential match against The Cenation Leader, where he noted that he's ready to send the 17-time world champion packing.

"If I could catch John Cena, [You would fight him on his way out?] I'll put him out. [You would retire John Cena?] I'll show him the way out. He's on his way out. So, watch your step. I would [retire John Cena]," Femi said.
Oba Femi is one of the dominant wrestlers in WWE currently. He is the current NXT Champion and even held the NXT North American Championship at one time. However, with John Cena likely to compete in fewer than 5 matches, the powerhouse won't get a chance to stand across the ring from the Last Real Champion.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

