"This screams Vince" "The p*ss break match" - WWE fans upset with 37-year-old star's return bout after 119 days against The Miz on RAW

The wrestling world is disappointed with WWE for having Matt Riddle return to the ring against The Miz on an upcoming episode of RAW.

The Original Bro returned to the company on post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW and attacked The A-Lister in Hollywood. Riddle sought the assistance of Kevin Owens in a tag team bout against The Usos before his appearance on the red brand. This was his last televised match, which aired on RAW on December 5.

Following the contest, Solo Sikoa savagely assaulted The Original Bro, requiring him to be carried out on a stretcher.

Riddle was suspended from WWE programming after allegedly breaking the Wellness Policy. When The Original Bro returned after over four months (119 days), he interrupted The Miz's promo and laid him out.

Riddle basked in the acclaim of the WWE Universe after Bro Derek left The A-Lister down, but his upcoming in-ring return match garnered the opposite reaction from fans on Twitter.

Some fans claimed that burying former WWE Champion The Miz over The Original Bro was a move by former CEO Vince McMahon.

Some WWE fans asserted that the contest between The A-Lister and Matt Riddle would be dull and referred to it as a "washroom" break.

At WrestleMania 39, The Miz sets a humiliating record

The former WWE Champion created a humiliating milestone at WrestleMania 39 by becoming the first person to suffer defeat on both nights of the show.

The Miz was announced as the host of WrestleMania, which meant he had certain hosting duties. On both nights, the former Intercontinental Champion opened the Showcase of the Immortals alongside Snoop Dogg and welcomed the audience.

But that wasn't all; on both nights of the show, the Grand Slam Champion was forced to compete in an impromptu match. He lost in less than five minutes to Pat McAfee on Night 1.

On Night 2, he was paired with the returning Shane McMahon. However, Shane-O-Mac injured his knee midway through the match, and Snoop Dogg saved the segment by competing in his place.

Following a people's elbow, Dogg defeated the former WWE Champion. The defeat marked the A-Lister as the first to lose a match on both nights of WrestleMania.

Despite his poor record, the 42-year-old was an engaging host and demonstrated versatility. It remains to be seen if the A-Lister will be able to pick up a win against the returning Matt Riddle.

