"This segment is Oscar worthy" - WWE fans turn wild as The Bloodline tribal court had a dramatic ending on RAW XXX

The WWE Universe on Twitter went into a flurry of excitement as The Bloodline's segment on RAW's 30th anniversary was one of the most cinematic visions in the company's history.

Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos had Sami Zayn on notice for the Tribal Court to decide his future in the faction. Paul Heyman spoke first, comparing Zayn to Judas, claiming that the former Intercontinental Champion has been working with KO since the beginning.

When Sami Zayn was given the opportunity, he lashed out at Heyman for accusing him of being a snitch for The Bloodline and claimed he had nothing to say in his defense.

Wrestling fans believed that the company had created the most beautiful storyline on RAW XXX, featuring The Bloodline.

Check out the reactions below:

A fan noted that the Tribal Court for Sami Zayn segment was Oscar-worthy.

Some shared that Roman Reigns' faction has the most incredible storyline in WWE history.

Nicholas @NicholasPascar5 @WWE That was the greatest moment in the history of wrestling idc @WWE That was the greatest moment in the history of wrestling idc https://t.co/p0OGnVfqBx

Another fan said that Jey Uso pulled a Ucey move on Sami Zayn.

A user also claimed that it would be heartwarming for Jey if Zayn betrayed Reigns' family and sided with Kevin Owens.

Pablo @Pablo_the_only @WWE I'm gonna be broken hearted for Jey when Sammy and Owens take the belts of the Usos at Mania, what a segment. @WWE I'm gonna be broken hearted for Jey when Sammy and Owens take the belts of the Usos at Mania, what a segment.

A fan mentioned that the segment was top-tier.

What was the final word by The Bloodline about Sami Zayn's honesty?

As a result of Sami's reaction, the Tribal Chief became enraged with Honorary Uce. He couldn't believe Sami wouldn't even defend himself. Reigns screamed into the microphone, only to order The Enforcer to eliminate Sami.

Jey Uso caught Solo Sikoa's arm as he was about to hit the Samoan Spike on Zayn. Jey poured his heart out to defend Honorary Uce, who was overcome with emotion.

Roman Reigns delivered his final verdict, declaring Sami not guilty for the time being. However, he wanted Honorary Uce to finish tonight's RAW and then leave until the Royal Rumble on Saturday, when he will face his final test.

What did you think of The Bloodline tribal court segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

