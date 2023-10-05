"This is what we all have been waiting for," "Not even remotely interested in this" - Fans stunned by the rumors of Roman Reigns facing WWE legend

Though Roman Reigns hasn't defended his Undisputed Universal Championship since SummerSlam 2023, his historic title reign is always in the news. According to the latest update, The Tribal Chief could be putting his title on the line against his former rival, John Cena, at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia later this year.

Amid Reigns' absence from WWE, The Cenation Leader has been embroiled in a feud with the former's Bloodline stablemates. The 16-time World Champion is set to team up with LA Knight to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023.

If the ongoing rumors are anything to go by, it's safe to say Cena's feud with The Bloodline is set to continue until Roman Reigns shows up down the line. While a prospective bout between them is sure to steal the show, fans don't seem too enthused about it, with the rumor garnering mixed reception on Twitter.

Some viewers believe it was pointless to have John Cena in a match that he was bound to lose. Meanwhile, others were concerned that AJ Styles, who was earlier rumored to face Reigns at Crown Jewel, might be out of the equation.

WWE reportedly wants Roman Reigns to face The Rock at WrestleMania 40

One of the biggest dream matches in WWE yet to materialize is between Reigns and his cousin, The Rock. However, if recent rumors are to be believed, the bout can become a possibility as the company wants the two to headline WrestleMania 40.

It was also noted that it would ultimately go down to if The Brahma Bull is available for the event, as he is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood today. Dwayne Johnson was also the favorite to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, due to his unavailability, WWE chose to go with Cody Rhodes.

Even The Rock had recently made his desire known about wanting to get into the ring with The Bloodline leader at next year's 'Mania. Considering just how hyped fans are to see the duo collide, their match is sure to be a big draw if it goes down.

Do you think John Cena should challenge Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023?