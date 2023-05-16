"This is not how you write a wrestling show" - Former WWE employee lambasts Triple H and Vince McMahon over dismal episode of RAW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and former writer Vince Russo recently lambasted the entire WWE creative team, including Triple H and Vince McMahon, for this week's episode of RAW.

This week's edition of RAW involved a steady build-up to Night of Champions. Top stars of the red brand, such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, were part of the show. The episode also featured the first appearance of Intercontinental Champion Gunther on the red brand.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week, Russo claimed that the writers and creative team backstage had no idea how to craft a wrestling show. He even name-dropped Hunter and Vince, stating that they had somehow lost their grip on the product.

"These guys, forget the writers bro. Forget the writers, forget the gringo in the Gorilla position, Vince McMahon, forget Triple H, forget the boys. They don't understand wrestling. They don't understand how to write wrestling. They don't understand how to produce wrestling. They don't understand babyfaces and heels. This is not how you write a wrestling show." [7:25 - 7:55]

Vince Russo also took issue with Paul Heyman appearing on WWE RAW

During this week's broadcast of RAW, Paul Heyman was backstage trying to enlist support from the RAW roster. The Wiseman met with the likes of Imperium and The Judgment Day.

Russo did not take too kindly to Heyman's presence, stating that he was drafted to SmackDown and should have been on the blue brand. He also mentioned that even if Paul was a visitor, he shouldn't have been allowed in the entranceway during Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Judgement Day.

"He was a visitor. They made that clear with the phone." Russo continued, "Not only that, if you're just visiting, why are you allowed to go there? You're a visitor, why you're going out there bro?"

With WWE Night of Champions just around the corner, the action is sure to pick up in the few remaining episodes before the Premium Live Event.

