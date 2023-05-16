"You're a visitor, why you're going out there?" - Former WWE writer questions Paul Heyman over RAW appearance (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently took issue with Paul Heyman's appearance on RAW.

Heyman was on RAW this week despite being drafted to SmackDown during the WWE Draft. The Bloodline's Wiseman was backstage, conspiring with a few factions and making plans. He came out to the ramp when Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were in action against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned how Heyman was allowed to be on RAW. The former writer felt that if Heyman was a visitor, he should have never appeared on the ramp and remained backstage.

"He was a visitor. They made that clear with the phone." Russo continued, "Not only that if you're just visiting, why are you allowed to go there? You're a visitor, why you're going out there, bro?" [28:45 - 29:20]

Paul Heyman was busy making alliances on RAW

This week on RAW, Paul Heyman was burdened with the responsibility of creating some alliances for The Bloodline.

The Wiseman was first seen backstage meeting Imperium and shaking hands with current Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Later, in another backstage segment, Heyman was seen discussing plans with The Judgment Day ahead of their matchup with the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Given the internal strife within The Bloodline, Paul could be looking for new allies for Roman Reigns. This could, in fact, be a ploy by The Tribal Chief to soften up the Undisputed Tag Team Champions before their match at Night of Champions. Owens and Zayn will defend their title against Reigns and Solo Sikoa on May 27.

