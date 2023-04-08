"Threw the kitchen sink at it" - Former world champion shares how they overcame injury at WWE WrestleMania 39

A former Universal Champion has revealed that they suffered an injury ahead of WWE WrestleMania and did everything they could to perform at the event. The star is none other than Finn Balor.

Edge and Finn Balor's rivalry has gotten very personal. They settled the score in a Hell in a Cell match during Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39. Finn suffered a nasty head wound during the bout, but that wasn't the only injury he had at The Showcase of the Immortals.

After losing to The Rated-R Superstar at WrestleMania, Balor took to Twitter to reveal that he suffered a significant injury before the premium live event. The 41-year-old stated that he sustained "a grade two calf tear" on the March 10 episode of SmackDown, but cut the recovery time in half so he could be available for the Hell in a Cell match against Edge at WWE WrestleMania 39.

"March 10th Ep of Smackdown I sustained a grade 2 calf tear. Normal recovery time is estimated at 6-8 weeks. Hold my beer! With just 3 weeks & 2 days to Mania WWE medical team ‘threw the kitchen sink at it’. And thanks to a lot of people we made it back with a few days to spare💪🏼," tweeted Finn Balor.

Finn Balor pokes fun at the size of WWE Hall of Famer Edge ahead of WrestleMania

Judgment Day betrayed Edge once Balor joined the group last year, but in the end, it appears that The Ultimate Opportunist got the last laugh. Edge defeated Balor in a grueling Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania and could be onto a new storyline ahead of his planned retirement later this year.

Speaking on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Finn poked fun at Edge's "oversized head" and claimed that he would crush him in the future.

"So, when Edge decides to return to RAW, decides to return his big giant oversized head to television, I will climb up on the top rope, I will jump as high as I can, and I will crush him," said Balor.

Edge and Balor's match at Hell in a Cell reportedly had to be cut short due to Finn's head being busted open. It will be interesting to see if The Rated-R Superstar moves onto a new rivalry or still has unresolved issues with The Judgment Day.

