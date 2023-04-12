"Throwing punches like a girl" - Current champion criticized for making WWE RAW segment look “fake” (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline have been at the center of WWE programming for a number of months. This continued on this week's Monday Night RAW when the Bloodline clashed with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens once again. However, Vince Russo was not very pleased with one aspect of the segment.

On the latest edition of the red brand, Kevin Owens took on Solo Sikoa in the main event. After the Bloodline member picked up the win, the Usos joined him in beating down the Prizefighter. Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn made the save to close out the segment.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized Zayn's punches.

"I know Sami Zayn used to be El Generico. I think I worked with Sami Zayn once or twice when he was at TNA when he was El Generico. Here’s what I know, he’s been doing this for a very long time. They do this big run in at the end because Kevin Owens their buddy is getting pumped. Sami Zayn is throwing punches like a girl. I am a guy watching a television show, they are beating you best friend to a pulp, you guys come running through the parking garage like Superman and Batman side by side and the minute you get out in the arena, you’re gonna start giving rabbit punches to the side of the head."

He continued:

"I would love to know the excuse for that because the second you throw that first rabbit punch that wouldn’t hurt a fly, you’ve lost me. Now it’s fake, now it’s phony, just like I thought it was. Look at the punches Sami Zayn is throwing, you’ve got to be better than that," Vince Russo said. (1:05:58 - 1:07:27)

Sami Zayn could face the Bloodline at WWE Backlash 2023

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens took on the Usos in an emotional clash on Night One of WrestleMania 39. The babyfaces emerged victorious, becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

iBeast @ibeastIess Riddle, Sami/Ko vs Solo and the Usos at BackLash is definitely the plan.



I'm down. Riddle, Sami/Ko vs Solo and the Usos at BackLash is definitely the plan.I'm down. https://t.co/nD38SI6ho7

The Canadian stars could take on the Bloodline at the upcoming Backlash premium live event in a 6-man tag team clash after the conclusion of WWE RAW that saw Matt Riddle help the tag team champions.

Roman Reigns is reportedly out of the picture for Backlash, so a major 6-man match will be one of the biggest matches Triple H can book.

Please embed the video and give an h/t to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes