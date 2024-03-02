Tiffany Stratton sends message ahead of major WWE SmackDown match

Tiffany Stratton is back in action tonight on WWE SmackDown and has a message for her opponent.

Stratton stole the show at the Women's Elimination Chamber match last Saturday in Perth, Australia. She was the likely "MVP" of the match even though she was unsuccessful in becoming the No. 1 Contender for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Perth was definitely ready for "Tiffy Time" as they cheered the up-and-coming WWE superstar despite her status as a heel. She has impressed fans since she got called up to the main roster and signed for the blue brand.

WWE announced on social media that Tiffany Stratton will face Naomi on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Naomi is out for revenge since Stratton eliminated her at Elimination Chamber. Stratton took advantage of Naomi's high-risk move to pin the former champion.

Ahead of their match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, The Buff Barbie sent a message to her followers on X:

"Glow time vs the Tiffy time," Stratton wrote.

Expand Tweet

Stratton has only been on the main roster for a month, but already has wins over Michin Mia Yim, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan. If she can beat Naomi, it will be his second singles victory over a former women's champion.

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Tiffany Stratton is hard to hate

Tiffany Stratton is one of the best young stars in WWE right now and has only been wrestling full-time for two years. Despite her "rookie" status, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry thinks the company is trying to turn her into a top heel, and it won't work because Stratton is "hard to hate."

"So her talent and confidence is well above her being a rookie because of all of the qualities that she has but I mean they're gonna have to do a lot of work to make us hate her because I’m just looking at all the positives and the pluses and she's a cute girl and you could tell she's trying to be ugly," Henry said. "(It) is not working yet. ... She's trying, it's not working. All those little girls at home who love pro wrestling and they see how she dresses, look at her gear. ... Man, she's spending money on gear. Big money! And all the little girls know it!"

Who do you think should Tiffany Stratton face at WrestleMania 40? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE