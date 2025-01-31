Tiffany Stratton unveils new nickname ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton revealed a new nickname ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Buff Barbie finally cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax on the January 3 edition of SmackDown to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Jax challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship last weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event but came up short.

Ahead of tonight's show, Stratton took to her Instagram story to seemingly reveal a new nickname. She shared a photo with her title, a Royal Rumble hat, and a sweatshirt with the words "Midwest Princess" on it.

Stratton shares a potential new nickname ahead of SmackDown. [Image credit: Screenshot from Tiffany Stratton's Instagram story]

Bayley challenged Stratton for the title earlier this month on SmackDown but came up short. The Role Model has since transferred to WWE RAW and will be competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match tomorrow night. The former leader of Damage CTRL won the Women's Royal Rumble match last year and went on to become champion by defeating IYO SKY at WWE WrestleMania 41 last year.

WWE analyst wants to see Tiffany Stratton face returning star at WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Sam Roberts recently stated that he would like to see Tiffany Stratton battle Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts noted that he was hoping to see Stratton battle Flair at The Show of Shows this year. Flair has been out of action since December 2023 but will be returning to the ring during the Women's Royal Rumble match tomorrow night.

"There were rumors over the last week about there being a plan for Charlotte Flair versus Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania. I mean, some people were like, 'Oh, that's the first I've heard about it this week.' Other people listen to Notsam Wrestling and know that I've said that for months. That's the WrestleMania match that I want — Charlotte Flair versus Tiffany Stratton. Of course there are people who are saying Charlotte Flair might be the one that did in Jade Cargill, that threw her on the car, but I don't see that." [From 1:00:42 to 1:01:10]

You can check out Roberts' comments in the video below:

Stratton also pitched a match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 during an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year. It will be interesting to see who wins the Women's Royal Rumble match at the PLE this weekend.

