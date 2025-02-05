Time for Becky Lynch's return after failing to show up at Royal Rumble predicted by ex-WWE writer

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE TV for almost eight months. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently predicted when The Man would make her comeback.

The 38-year-old last wrestled in May when she lost to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Women's World Championship match on RAW. She has since reportedly left the company after her contract expired. However, The Man appeared in Netflix's teaser for RAW, which led to speculations about her return. Reports later suggested she had signed a new deal with the Stamford-based company. While many expected her to return at Royal Rumble 2025, she did not.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. predicted that 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair will challenge and beat WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. He suggested Lynch would then return to confront The Queen, leading to them reigniting their historic feud:

"I think Charlotte will probably win the championship and that's when you'll see Becky Lynch come back and everyone will go, 'Yeah! Becky vs. Charlotte,' and then they can have like a little John Cena-Randy Orton beef back and forth," he said. [9:00 - 9:13]

Becky Lynch's WWE return date remains unknown

During a recent Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on Becky Lynch's situation after she failed to appear at Royal Rumble last Saturday.

According to the report, the company is waiting for the right time and place to bring back the former Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, Triple H and his creative team did not want to overdo surprises at Royal Rumble. The show witnessed the returns of Trish Stratus, Alexa Bliss, and Jordynne Grace, in addition to Charlotte Flair, whose comeback was announced beforehand:

"As far as Becky, it might be right place, right time. And they didn't want to overdo it with the surprises."

It will be interesting to see if Prinze Jr.'s predicted scenario for Lynch's comeback comes true.

