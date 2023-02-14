"Time for Roman Reigns to face the music"- WWE Universe reacts to 42-year-old star possibly returning at WrestleMania 39

WWE has locked in Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania for the time being, with Cody Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble. However, things could get tricky for The Tribal Chief may also have to keep a close eye on Randy Orton, who could soon be returning to the squared circle.

The Apex Predator has been out of action since May last year. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline after the tag team unification match on SmackDown, which was the kayfabe reason to write him off for back surgery.

While there is no timeline for his return, it was recently reported that the 14-time world champion contacted wrestling bootmaker Jose G. Sanz to get boots for his return.

The prospect of Randy Orton soon returning to the squared circle caused a huge uproar among fans. Many believe that the Apex Predator could go after Roman Reigns and the Bloodline after his return.

ReSea Rasllin @WrestleHumour Famous Wrestling Bootmaker, Jose G Sanz has claimed that Randy Orton has contacted him about making boots for his WWE return.



Don't Do That, Don't Give Me Hope Famous Wrestling Bootmaker, Jose G Sanz has claimed that Randy Orton has contacted him about making boots for his WWE return.Don't Do That, Don't Give Me Hope https://t.co/a8VEPF9FOB

KC CHELSEA GREEN SZN @STATENKOTAS https://t.co/AuwBWA1aBG. Me when Randy Orton returns https://t.co/AuwBWA1aBG. Me when Randy Orton returns

Shelton Stilley @SheltonStilley When Randy Orton returns…my voice is gonna crack. When Randy Orton returns…my voice is gonna crack.

Manish @Manish04674396 Roman Reigns versus Randy Orton WrestleMania day 1 WWE World heavyweight championship 🤔 Roman Reigns versus Randy Orton WrestleMania day 1 WWE World heavyweight championship 🤔 https://t.co/pJHn6yORkS

Matthew Johnson @x_Matt_Guitar_x @SKWrestling_ Imagine if Randy Orton Returns bald and blows up riddle like he did Cena @SKWrestling_ Imagine if Randy Orton Returns bald and blows up riddle like he did Cena https://t.co/tOGDAoDuTP

Mohan @mohan_thoughts @SKWrestling_ Cody beats Roman, Bald Randy returns and RKO Cody at WrestleMania main event @SKWrestling_ Cody beats Roman, Bald Randy returns and RKO Cody at WrestleMania main event 😃🔥🔥

Unbothered @Unbothe35952167 Randy Orton returning at WrestleMania to take put Roman Reigns would be cinema Randy Orton returning at WrestleMania to take put Roman Reigns would be cinema https://t.co/jZgd2fMy8G

KK @Makhlooq6 @SKWrestling_ The Viper is gonna make his way for Wrestlemania. @SKWrestling_ The Viper is gonna make his way for Wrestlemania.

James Walkom @JPWalkman83 @SKWrestling_ All this time we've been thinking Jey will turn on Roman, or Sami will help Cody at WM what if it's Randy that helps Cody? Bloodline beating up Cody then "I HEAR VOICES..... ". The pop would be insane. @SKWrestling_ All this time we've been thinking Jey will turn on Roman, or Sami will help Cody at WM what if it's Randy that helps Cody? Bloodline beating up Cody then "I HEAR VOICES..... ". The pop would be insane.

The Viper was also seen in good shape a few days ago. With WWE pulling out all the stops to make this year's WrestleMania a spectacular event, Randy Orton's return at the event does not seem like a distant possibility anymore.

Current WWE star feels "slighted" that Roman Reigns will not be his opponent at WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over 300 days, which makes him a marked man in the company.

The Tribal Chief's former rival Seth Rollins recently revealed that he wanted to be the one to face Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

"I don’t know the answer to that question, man [if Cody Rhodes is the one to dethrone Roman Reigns]. It’s very hard for me to look at that match unbiased, I think. I want that match, I want that spot, I want that title, and to not have it, there’s a lot of salt in the wound having to talk about it, so it’s difficult for me to analyze," said Seth Rollins. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Rollins and Reigns last faced off at Royal Rumble 2022. The Visionary won the match via DQ after The Tribal Chief continued to beat him down despite the referee's warning.

While Rollins has called out his former partner on multiple occasions, the duo have not come close to a rematch.

Poll : 0 votes