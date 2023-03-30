"Times were a little harder" - Former Champion talks about her struggles in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era

WWE Divas was a concept from the past as the company did not push women's wrestling and showcased female competitors as an attraction on the main shows. Recently, Maryse opened up about her struggles in the company during the Divas Era.

In 2006, Maryse signed with the company during the Ruthless Aggression Era as a Diva. The French-Canadian beauty was an integral part of the division and one of the longest-reigning WWE Divas Champions during her time in the company.

However, times were difficult for female stars during such an era as they were showcased in smaller segments. Speaking on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, the former Divas Champion talked about her time in the division and the struggles she went through as a performer.

"I think I've been talking about this for a few years now because it's just freaking unbelievable because I lived it. I signed with WWE in '06. I was there when times were a little harder. When we're trying to get more than two minutes in the ring. When we're trying to have matches that were meaningful, you know promos are meaningful. Just the respect in general, I think. Obviously, time has changed for the best. It's pretty incredible what they are doing today. But you know I look back and it was worth it," said Maryse. [From 38:50 to 39:30]

In 2011, she left the company and worked for the independent circuit for a short period before retiring from active in-ring competition.

Maryse has wrestled for WWE since coming out of retirement

In 2016, Maryse made her first appearance for the company in years when she appeared on RAW after WrestleMania 32 and assisted The Miz to win the Intercontinental Championship from Zack Ryder.

She later became an on-screen personality and managed her husband for several years. In 2017, she came out of retirement for a mixed tag team match against John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33.

However, the IT couple was unable to win against their former rivals. Later, the duo beat Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella at Hell in a Cell 2018. Last year, she returned to assist her husband in a feud against Edge.

The two power couples went head-to-head at Royal Rumble 2022 in a mixed tag team match where the Grit couple defeated the IT couple. It will be interesting to see what Maryse does next in the company.

