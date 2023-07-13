"Times are tough, brother," "Trying so hard to be relevant" - WWE fans can't believe what Hulk Hogan has been reduced to doing now

Hulk Hogan was, at one time, arguably the biggest name in the WWE world. Thanks to Vince McMahon pushing him more than anyone could believe, he quickly became a household name all over the world. Time does not stand still for anyone, though, and it has not been the kindest to Hogan. The legend is no longer the beloved star he once was, with scandals making him lose his standing with fans.

Now, though, after a video surfaced of him on Twitter at one of his Karaoke nights at Hogan's Hangout restaurant, WWE fans have reacted and can't believe what he is doing there now.

The restaurant's Instagram account posted the video first. There, Hogan was seen holding an orange Kermit and looking bemused while saying "Brother" repeatedly into the mic.

In the video, there's a Miss Piggy, who appears to be serenading Hogan and the Orange Kermit.

Not quite the scene that WWE fans expect to see the Hall of Famer in now that he's past his wrestling career. He appears regularly at Karaoke Nights, but it's unsure if he's regularly working with Orange Kermit.

One fan straight up said that times must be challenging for the Hulkster at this time.

Another said that the WWE Hall of Famer was still trying to be relevant.

Another fan pointed out that The Muppets might not take too kindly to having their likeness used for Hogan's karaoke nights and that a lawsuit might be on the horizon.

However, some fans were just disappointed with what had happened to Hogan and reminisced about when he was the biggest name in wrestling.

Beet Trigger @BeetTrigger @IANdrewTheGiant It's only sad because of what we know of hus fame during his peak, but imo I'm just glad he found his peace after all the mistakes he made with the racist comments and leaked stuff. He's flawed but he's still a human being that went through a lot of things fast. @IANdrewTheGiant It's only sad because of what we know of hus fame during his peak, but imo I'm just glad he found his peace after all the mistakes he made with the racist comments and leaked stuff. He's flawed but he's still a human being that went through a lot of things fast.

On the other hand, some fans were sure that Hogan was not completely sober during these shows.

Vince Russo felt that today's WWE Superstars were no longer like Hulk Hogan

Russo spoke about Hulk Hogan in WWE and how fans at the time felt that if they entered a ring with the star, they would not come out of it well.

He said the current crop of wrestlers could not make the fans feel the same.

"You know what the comparison to that is? 'Oh, my god! Hulk Hogan. If I was ever in the ring with that guy, he'd kill me.' Not today! Today we would be watching the same game, and these guys would be throwing 50 miles an hour. And Chris and Vince would have the chance to hit. That's the analogy," added Vince Russo. [From 02:24 to 03:29]

At this time, Hulk Hogan may not be in the best position, but it remains to be seen if he ever returns to WWE in any capacity.

