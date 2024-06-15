Title challengers make a huge WWE Women's Tag Team Championship prediction

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will be on the line at the Clash at the Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event. The winners will be decided via a Triple Threat Match to be fought on June 15, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. Interestingly, one of the title challengers recently came forward and made a big prediction regarding the title match’s outcome.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn received a grand welcome from their home country of Scotland on the June 14, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. Both superstars cut a promo regarding their upcoming Women’s Tag Team Championship match and proclaimed themselves as the winners of the contest.

While Dawn and Fyre do stand a chance to win the titles, making a declaration like that wasn’t a wise move. Especially considering their encounter against the rival team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on the June 10 episode of WWE RAW. The Unholy Union lost that match via referee stoppage after Fyre passed out to a chokehold by Baszler.

Defeating their team so easily gave the duo of Baszler and Stark immense confidence and they are thinking of themselves as the new winners as well. However, it won’t be easy for both these teams to dethrone the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. It would be interesting to see if The Unholy Union is able to convert its home advantage into a title win.