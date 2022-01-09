Title match announced for WWE RAW

WWE took to Twitter to announce the line-up for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. It was revealed that Randy Orton and Riddle will be defending their RAW Tag Team Championships against Otis and Chad Gable.

"Monday on #WWERaw! @BiancaBelairWWE, @DoudropWWE and @YaOnlyLivvOnce battle for a #WomensTitle opportunity #RKBro defend the gold against #AlphaAcademy," WWE Tweeted.

The Alpha Academy has been feuding with RK-Bro for a few weeks now and picked up a massive win over the champs last week, leading them to their title shot.

Orton and Riddle seem to have a few issues that they would need to work on in order to overcome their challengers. It will be interesting to see if they can put their issues aside and function as a unit against The Alpha Academy, who have done some unique preparation of their own.

"Can’t RKO something that isn’t there. ⁣Match-specific training for The Academy in The Shakk to become TEAM NO-NECKS. ⁣#MasterGable⁣ #AlphaAcademy," Gable tweeted.

A new number one contender will also be crowned for Becky Lynch's title as Bianca Belair, Doudrop and Liv Morgan compete in a Triple Threat match.

Will Brock Lesnar appear on RAW?

Ever since Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE following his suspension, he has been featured on TV every single week. The Beast Incarnate is the current WWE champion and will be present this week as well.

Lesnar appeared on the latest episode of SmackDown as well, where he challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a Title vs Title match. He was on the receiving end of a Superman Punch, and the entire situation raised a few questions about Paul Heyman's loyalty.

Bobby Lashley earned a title opportunity last week which set up a dream match against Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. It was also announced that Seth Rollins will be the next challenger for The Tribal Chief. It remains to be seen what explanation WWE will have for the entire situation.

Will RK-Bro be able to defend their titles successfully or will we have new champions? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

