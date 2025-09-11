"TKO will burn WWE to the ground," "NO ONE WANTS THIS," - Fans go berserk over WrestleMania's future

WWE's landscape and future are set to change further in the coming years, as the company has been making a few bold moves. Recently, fans reacted to the possibility of WrestleMania 43 taking place in Saudi Arabia.Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority Chairman, Turki Alalshikh, recently revealed on social media that the WWE will host WrestleMania 43 in the country in 2027. Later, multiple reports began to back Alalshikh's statement, revealing that the Stamford-based company is set to host the event outside of the United States.Fans went berserk over the news and reports around WrestleMania's future, as many aren't too stoked about the idea of WrestleMania taking place in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the fans also pointed out the restrictions imposed on women in the promotion.Fan reactions to WrestleMania 43 location! [Images from X]Reports have also stated that there's been a push to bring back veterans and legends of the promotion to step out of retirement for a match at the event in Saudi Arabia. It'll be interesting to see what the company plans for the show in 2027.Has WWE ever hosted WrestleMania outside the United States?WrestleMania's rich history dates back all the way to 1985, when Madison Square Garden in New York City hosted the inaugural event. The larger-than-life premium live event has taken place all around the United States, with multiple states like California, New Jersey, Nevada, and more hosting the PLE more than once.While Nevada is set to host the event for the second consecutive year, there have been instances when WWE decided to hold the show outside of the United States. In 1990, the company hosted WrestleMania VI in Ontario, which was the first time the event left the USA.After over a decade, Canada got the opportunity to host the event for the second time when the company returned to host WrestleMania 18. It's been over two decades since WrestleMania took place outside of the United States, and while the United Kingdom was in the running for a while, Saudi Arabia could reportedly be the home for The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2027.Several reports indicate that the event will take place in Saudi Arabia, and the company will soon make an announcement regarding the historic decision for the PLE in 2027. It'll be interesting to see what other countries could hold the event in the future.