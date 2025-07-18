TNA Wrestling makes shocking announcement; top WWE name responds

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Jul 18, 2025 11:28 GMT
TNA has teased the appearance of a major WWE star at Slammiversary (Photo credit: TNA on X)
TNA is preparing for its biggest pay-per-view so far, with Slammiversary taking place this weekend in Long Island, New York. Sunday's event is expected to see a former WWE World Champion make his return to the company after nearly a decade, following a shocking announcement.

The company posted a video on its social media accounts ahead of this weekend's event, teasing an appearance from The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles. Styles will become another WWE star to show up in a TNA event, after the partnership between the two companies. A former TNA star now working with WWE, Jordynne Grace, took to her social media accounts to react to the company's video, posting a couple of images to describe her excitement about AJ Styles' upcoming appearance at Slammiversary.

Styles walked out of the company in 2014 after contract negotiations broke down, and his return after 11 years is a shocking update from the company this close to Slammiversary.

Former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry also shared his excitement about the former's appearance at Slammiversary.

Jordynne Grace talks transition from TNA to WWE; praises NXT women's division

Grace started making appearances on WWE as the TNA Knockouts Champion, working with NXT talent and going on to become a full-time NXT wrestler once her contract with her former employer was over.

The current WWE star spoke with The Takedown on SI, meanwhile, and referred to her transition from one company to the other, praising the NXT women's division.

"I was used to being on top all the time. I was used to, you know, being quote unquote, like the face of the company. But at NXT there's incredible women everywhere you look, right. So it's a little bit harder to stand out. But, the one thing that I always go back on is, I just want to be the best wrestler in the ring. No matter what I want to have the best match on the show, and I always go back to that, and it's never failed me," she said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]
The latter is now set for a new feud, this time with her former friend, Blake Monroe, who betrayed her at Evolution 2025.

