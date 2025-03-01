To kiss John Cena's "a*se," Drew McIntyre gifts WWE veteran a major item [Watch]

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 01, 2025 12:11 GMT
John Cena (left), Drew McIntyre (right).
John Cena (left), Drew McIntyre (right). [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has become unhinged on The Road to WrestleMania 41. He recently offered a major item to the legendary commentator Michael Cole, suggesting it would be useful if he wanted to kiss John Cena's "a*se."

The Scottish Warrior will compete against Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match tonight at the Rogers Centre. Meanwhile, ahead of the premium live event, McIntyre and several other WWE Superstars arrived in Toronto, Canada, for the Elimination Chamber 2025 Kickoff before last night's SmackDown aired.

During the conversation, Michael Cole asked the former World Heavyweight Champion about his plan to win the star-studded Chamber match and punch his ticket to The Showcase of The Immortals. In response, Drew McIntyre went off on the 56-year-old commentator before taking a cheap shot.

The Scottish Psychopath sarcastically offered Michael Cole lip balm, suggesting he use it before excessively praising The Franchise Player.

"If you are gonna go that crazy for [John] Cena, I got this lip balm for you... So, if you gonna kiss his a*se, at least use that first," McIntyre said.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre says he's going to "bury" John Cena at Elimination Chamber

At the 2025 Royal Rumble post-show press conference, The Cenation Leader announced his participation in the upcoming Chamber match without having to win a qualifying bout. This decision by John Cena has rubbed many WWE Superstars the wrong way.

During a promo on this week's episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre revealed that he once feared the 47-year-old legend's backstage power but asserted he was no longer intimidated. He promised to "bury" John Cena at Elimination Chamber and blamed him for his current villainous persona.

"I used to be so scared of you when I was a kid, not physically. But politically, you could end a career, just like that. But I am not that scared kid anymore. You probably don't even remember, [but] I am the monster that people like you created. [At] Elimination Chamber, I'm gonna bury you," McIntyre said.
It will be exciting to see who emerges victorious in the six-man gimmick match and faces Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

