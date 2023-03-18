A former WWE Champion sent a message ahead of a big match with WrestleMania implications tonight on SmackDown.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is under three weeks away and the card is starting to take shape. Intercontinental Champion Gunther still does not know who he will be defending the title against at the premium live event.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are set to battle tonight to determine who will go on to battle Gunther for the title at WrestleMania. Sheamus and McIntyre were briefly a tag team but have recently turned against each other as they both battle for a spot on the biggest show of the year.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Sheamus took to Twitter to deliver a message to Drew McIntyre. The Celtic Warrior vowed to punch his ticket to WrestleMania tonight and added that his match against Drew will be a banger.

The two former WWE Champions have established themselves as the workhorses of the company and will fight for the chance to go to WrestleMania tonight on the blue brand.

"St Paddy’s Day Banger! Tonight I go to Mania… Kansas City, are you up for the craic?!? 🇮🇪⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #SmackDown," tweeted Sheamus.

Sheamus reveals why he wants to win the Intercontinental Championship in WWE

Sheamus has had a remarkable career thus far and will likely find himself in the Hall of Fame down the line.

However, there remains one glaring blemish on his resume. He has never captured the Intercontinental Championship. The Celtic Warrior battled Gunther for the title at Clash at the Castle last year in an instant classic but The Ring General emerged victorious.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump earlier this year, Sheamus disclosed that he would be the company's first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. He stated that he is happy to still be a part of the SmackDown roster because it gives him more opportunities at the IC Title.

"I don't care. I just want my opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship. I said it when I went to SmackDown, and then I got drafted to RAW and the IC title stayed on SmackDown. It's been a year, I became US Champ. It was awesome. It was great. I had some banger match after banger match, and now I'm back on SmackDown. That was the one thing that I was watching when the Draft was happening. I was watching where that IC title was going. Once it stayed, I was like all eyes on that SmackDown IC title," said Sheamus.

While a rematch between Sheamus and Gunther at WrestleMania would be very exciting, a Triple Threat with Drew McIntyre added to the match has the potential to steal the show. Only time will tell who Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship against at WrestleMania.

Who would you like to see challenge for the IC Title at WWE WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

