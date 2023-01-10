"Tonight I returned to WWE!" - Former United States Champion claims he is back after nearly 3 years away

Matt Cardona, aka Zack Ryder, is one of the former WWE Superstars who have been vocal about their wish to return to the company. He recently sent out a tweet after this week's RAW that initially surprised all his fans.

For those unaware, Zack Ryder used to be one of the most popular stars in the Stamford-based company a few years ago. Unfortunately, he was released by the company back in April 2020. However, he has been active in IMPACT Wrestling, where he has held multiple championships.

The 37-year-old superstar sent out a tweet after the January 9 episode of RAW claiming he has "returned" to WWE. The post also had a photo attached featuring an audience member holding soft toys of Brian Myers, aka Curt Hawkins, and Matt Cardona.

You can check out the tweet below.

Many fans who saw the tweet through their smartphone notifications thought that the former United States Champion had indeed returned to Triple H's company. However, that's not the case, at least not yet.

Matt Cardona has continued to tease his WWE return through social media

Matt Cardona's reaction to his "return" wasn't the first time he has teased re-signing with his former promotion. He recently sent out several tweets, possibly hinting at his WWE comeback.

A recent post from the WWE Careers Twitter account claimed that the company is open to hiring talent. Cardona let his presence be known by quote tweeting the post with the eyes emoji.

Cardona asked his Twitter followers what was in store for him in 2023. One fan replied with a tease of Matt Cardona vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood, and the 37-year-old star liked the tweet.

Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, is also reportedly set to make a comeback very soon. The former United States Champion could certainly follow his wife back to Triple H's company.

If everything goes well, fans could very well see him make an appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble event.

Would you like to see the former Zack Ryder return at Royal Rumble 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

