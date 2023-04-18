'Tony?' - Fans want AEW to sign former WWE Champion who underwent an insane body transformation at 52 years old

Fans are clamoring for Tony Khan to sign former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam to AEW following his incredible body transformation.

RVD is currently 52 years old. He has had one of the most successful careers in pro wrestling and was a massive babyface during the peak of his run. The veteran has been cutting sugar from his diet for a while now and is in the best shape of his life.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo RVD is in better shape now than he was 10 years ago. RVD is in better shape now than he was 10 years ago. https://t.co/bgnanA3cJI

RVD's amazing body transformation was met with tons of replies from wrestling fans. Many fans praised him for his dedication to maintaining his physique. A bunch of fans called for AEW President Tony Khan to sign the WWE legend to a contract.

Check out some of the most notable tweets below:

TitanSmashMTG @TitanSmashMTG @BackupHangman He used to be pretty down on AEW so I doubt it’d happen but he was a childhood favorite of mine and one of the few old dudes to come in that I’d pop for @BackupHangman He used to be pretty down on AEW so I doubt it’d happen but he was a childhood favorite of mine and one of the few old dudes to come in that I’d pop for

#1 LA Knight fan YEAH @thePWcasual ’s live @BackupHangman High key I’d LOVE this. It would give RVD an opportunity to go out on top, and it would give younger/unfamiliar fans to get one last chance to see one of the’s live @BackupHangman High key I’d LOVE this. It would give RVD an opportunity to go out on top, and it would give younger/unfamiliar fans to get one last chance to see one of the 🐐’s live

Trevor @Tdw221 @BackupHangman AEW's audience would absolutely go nuts for RVD tbh. @BackupHangman AEW's audience would absolutely go nuts for RVD tbh.

brainbuster @emeraldxflows @BackupHangman I’ve wanted this for a while. He would be a great addition. @BackupHangman I’ve wanted this for a while. He would be a great addition.

VILLAIN🫶🏽🫥 @FreebandJ @BackupHangman I thought I heard he won’t go to aew or something like that but would be nice to see him apart of the roster @BackupHangman I thought I heard he won’t go to aew or something like that but would be nice to see him apart of the roster

Marco @JoesphBarcello1 @BackupHangman RVD wouldn’t be bad for a one off or a couple matches. @BackupHangman RVD wouldn’t be bad for a one off or a couple matches.

matt @DloMatt @BackupHangman If RVD can still go him vs Wardlow or Hobbs is a need if he comes to AEW @BackupHangman If RVD can still go him vs Wardlow or Hobbs is a need if he comes to AEW

Deontae @GrucciEmployee @BackupHangman Just one match is all I need @BackupHangman Just one match is all I need

What does Rob Van Dam think of a potential AEW run?

Rob Van Dam has previously spoken up about a possible stint in All Elite Wrestling. He spoke to NBC Sports Boston last year and had the following to say about the same:

“Oh, it’d be awesome. I kind of feel like if they wanted me there, I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there. I mean, I’m on the front without having any, just being on the fence and not feeling hungry. Or either way, just, whatever happens, happens. I don’t know what they want to do, what their plan is, what their agenda is for all their talent now," said Van Dam.

Rob Van Dam is one of the most decorated stars in the history of pro wrestling. He is a former WWE Champion and was honored with a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2021.

At 52 years old, he is looking ripped, and fans would love to see him go toe-to-toe against some of AEW's biggest names.

What do you think of RVD potentially signing a deal with All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comment section below.

