'Tony?' - Fans want AEW to sign former WWE Champion who underwent an insane body transformation at 52 years old

Fans are clamoring for Tony Khan to sign former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam to AEW following his incredible body transformation.
RVD is currently 52 years old. He has had one of the most successful careers in pro wrestling and was a massive babyface during the peak of his run. The veteran has been cutting sugar from his diet for a while now and is in the best shape of his life.
RVD's amazing body transformation was met with tons of replies from wrestling fans. Many fans praised him for his dedication to maintaining his physique. A bunch of fans called for AEW President Tony Khan to sign the WWE legend to a contract.
What does Rob Van Dam think of a potential AEW run?
Rob Van Dam has previously spoken up about a possible stint in All Elite Wrestling. He spoke to NBC Sports Boston last year and had the following to say about the same:
“Oh, it’d be awesome. I kind of feel like if they wanted me there, I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there. I mean, I’m on the front without having any, just being on the fence and not feeling hungry. Or either way, just, whatever happens, happens. I don’t know what they want to do, what their plan is, what their agenda is for all their talent now," said Van Dam.
Rob Van Dam is one of the most decorated stars in the history of pro wrestling. He is a former WWE Champion and was honored with a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2021.
At 52 years old, he is looking ripped, and fans would love to see him go toe-to-toe against some of AEW's biggest names.
