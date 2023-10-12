Tony Khan's bold shot at WWE sees veteran call him out

Tony Khan has not been the most subtle when it comes to his animosity with WWE. The AEW President stacked his Dynamite show on Tuesday to compete with NXT. However, the Stamford-based promotion also stacked the white and gold brand, making it a must-watch show. WWE and WCW veteran Vince Russo has now taken a shot at Khan for his comments.

When the ratings came out, it was clear that NXT had done better, with a 927,000 viewership over Dynamite's 609,000. Khan has been very open in calling out WWE and has taken some not-so-subtle shots at the company over the last two days.

Among the shots he took, he called Triple H and Shane Michaels "bald a***oles." This was before the show, and he sent out the explosive tweet without explaining why he was taking such a blatant shot at his WWE counterparts. He even said that he was sending a message to them.

The AEW President sent the message.

Now, wrestling industry veteran Vince Russo has taken a shot at Tony Khan. TK sent out an inspiring message about having a challenger spirit when the ratings finally came out, but Russo was not having it.

The veteran called him out.

In the coming weeks, Tony Khan might still respond to WWE winning in the ratings. It remains to be seen if he has anything in the works.

