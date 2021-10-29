"It would get frustrating at times" - Tony Nese highlights issues with the creative process on WWE 205 Live

Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese recently commented on his time on 205 Live. He stated that being a member of the show's roster was "frustrating" at times because many of the ideas the wrestlers pitched didn't get used.

The Premier Athlete, a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, was one of the most recognizable faces on the show for the majority of WWE run. He memorably defeated Buddy Murphy at WrestleMania 35 to win the title.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former champion looked back on his experience with WWE 205 Live. He explained that Superstars on the purple brand pitched a lot of ideas for established names to appear on the show, but none of them materialized.

"Yeah, it would get frustrating at times," said Nese. "To us, it would never make sense. We would pitch all these ideas, we thought it would be awesome that every once in a while you bring a guy onto our show that's a name. It would help the 205 Live brand and the talent. It would help elevate us as stars."

Nese then described how he felt like WWE only cared about a few people on the brand, so other members of the roster were left lurking in the background.

"I would understand their mindset [on that], but they would do other things I don't understand, and it would get you frustrated," Nese continued. "I kind of feel like they had that core group of people where these are the ones we are going to care about, the rest of you have to hang in limbo. That's just how it felt."

Tony Nese recently made his AEW debut

Tony Nese in AEW

Tony Nese recently signed with AEW and made his in-ring debut against Fuego Del Sol at an AEW Dark taping. The Premier Athlete has also made multiple appearances in the crowd at various shows for the company. This week on AEW Dynamite, he sat in the crowd during the TNT Championship match between Sammy Guevara and Ethan Page.

He recently posted a tweet suggesting he could potentially have Adam Cole in his sights, and he previously took shots at MJF. It looks like there are plenty of potential opponents already lined up for The Premier Athlete.

