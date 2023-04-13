Top AEW Star reacts to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn making WWE history at WrestleMania 39

Following Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' massive win at WrestleMania 39, former WWE star Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on a tag team match main eventing the Show of Shows.

Like Zayn and Owens, Hardy has also made a huge name for himself, wrestling in tag action on the Grandest Stage of Them All after he and his brother Jeff stole the show at Mania 17 in a triple threat tag team TLC match.

Speaking on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the multi-time tag team champion said it was great to see the historic event close on night One with tag team wrestling.

"That was great and I loved to see it. I wish they [WWE] would do it more. I think tag team wrestling is a very special entertaining field in pro wrestling and I think it is very important for it to be highlighted as a main event." (H/T EWrestling News)

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos was the first tag team match to main event the show of shows since WrestleMania One, which saw Hulk Hogan and Mr. T defeated Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff inside Madison Square Garden.

Former WWE writer on what is next for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

While the two lifelong friends seem to be on the same page after WrestleMania 39, their history has shown that a betrayal is never from happening.

During the latest Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. said that he would love to see the two stars feud once more later down the line.

"Sami and Kevin can tell their story until they eventually break up again. You can't ever keep Sami and Kevin together for that long. It's just that they're both too good to not go at each other. No matter how many times they fight, I'll watch it. So hopefully that's the plan." [15:23 - 15:38] (H/T Sportskeeda)

While Sami and Kevin have always put on a show when facing one-on-one, it may be some time before they're at odds with one another, considering that they only just reconciled with one another to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

What was your reaction to Sami and Kevin's win at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes