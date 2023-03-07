Top AEW stars rumored to be returning to WWE are signed to long-term contracts - Reports

A top tag team rumored to be heading to WWE is reportedly signed to a long-term contract by All Elite Wrestling.

One of the benefits of two viable wrestling promotions in the United States is that wrestlers now have the option of free agency. A former tag team was rumored to be heading towards free agency, but that does not appear to be the case.

FTR had a career year in 2022 and they developed a strong connection with the fans. After a short hiatus, they returned last night at AEW Revolution to confront The Gunns, who successfully defended the AEW Tag Team Championships at the event.

According to a new report from PW Insider, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are under long-term deals with All Elite Wrestling. The report notes that FTR hinting at a WWE return or going somewhere else was part of the storyline. PW Insider added that AEW did everything possible to make FTR's return a surprise at Revolution.

FTR's Dax Harwood says WWE SmackDown star is his daughter's favorite

Dax Harwood recently revealed that former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is his daughter's favorite wrestler in WWE.

Much like Dax, Liv also had a career year in 2022 and won her first title in the company. She made it to the final two in the Women's Royal Rumble this year before being eliminated by Rhea Ripley. The 28-year-old developed a passionate fanbase, and that was on display this past Friday on SmackDown when a young fan broke down in tears after Liv lost to Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on his FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, the 38-year-old stated that Liv was his daughter's favorite wrestler for a very long time. Harwood added that Morgan has completely changed herself into a different performer over the last few years.

"She was my daughter’s favorite wrestler for a very long time. She is completely fearless. Watching from the eyes of someone who saw her last three years ago? Completely different person. Completely different performer." [53:14 onward]

FTR has become one of the most popular teams on the planet since they departed WWE in 2020. It will be interesting to see if they ever return to the promotion or have found a permanent home in All Elite Wrestling.

