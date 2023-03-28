Top Bloodline member refers to himself as the "GOAT" on Twitter

Bloodline member Paul Heyman has always thought highly of himself, but today he decided to label himself as the greatest of all time.

The Wiseman to The Bloodline has kept his guard sharp as his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, prepares to defend the Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 this weekend. Heyman himself played a pivotal role in the story as he was the first man to engage with The American Nightmare face-to-face and discuss his relationship with his father, Dusty Rhodes.

Ahead of the WrestleMania go-home edition of RAW, Heyman wasn't afraid to throw himself a little more praise. He took to Twitter to refer to himself as the "GOAT," also known as the Greatest of All Time.

While Heyman could have been referring to Reigns, he shared a photo of himself so that no one could misunderstand what he was saying.

Another member of The Bloodline will get to face Cody Rhodes on tonight's WWE RAW

Roman Reigns may face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, but he won't be the first member of The Bloodline to face The American Nightmare.

Solo Sikoa will clash with Rhodes later this evening on the WrestleMania go-home edition of RAW. This comes after the two came face-to-face last week.

Sikoa won't just be looking to weaken Rhodes for the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania, he'll be looking to keep his impressive unbeaten streak alive. The Enforcer has not been pinned or submitted since joining the main roster and was just as dominant in NXT, where he is a former North American Champion. He has already sent a warning to Cody Rhodes ahead of this evening's showdown.

One thing is certain, tonight's RAW should be very interesting, considering it's the final one before The Showcase of the Immortals.

