Top Bloodline member sends a message to legendary Anoa'i family members, pays tribute on social media

The Anoa'i family tree is rich in heritage and has been highly influential in the world of professional wrestling. The Bloodline's dominance in WWE currently represents the family.

Paul Heyman recently took to social media to share a throwback photo of himself with Samu and Rikishi. Jey Uso reacted to the same with a two-word message, courtesy of his latest Instagram story.

Taking to Instagram, Jey labeled the team of Samu and Rikishi as the "OG's". Jey along with his brothers Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are the sons of Rikishi.

Check out a screenshot of Jey Uso's Instagram story:

Paul Heyman took to social media to share a message on behalf of The Bloodline

Paul Heyman has been significant in the rise of The Bloodline and the faction's leader Roman Reigns.

He was the foundation of the group alongside The Tribal Chief. Taking to Instagram, Heyman posted a message on behalf of his faction and also hyped up Reigns and The Usos' upcoming matches at WrestleMania.

Here's an excerpt from Heyman's Instagram post:

"Here's @samuanoai & @rikishi aka The Samoan Swat Team [and later, The Headshrinkers] in 1989, when I led this magnificent duo to victory over The Road Warriors at the Omni in Atlanta, during a time when NOBODY beat The Road Warriors in the Omni! Being the Wiseman for YOUR #TribalChief, the #Usos and @solosikoa, both on camera and behind the scenes, is the role of a lifetime, and it's been an honor for which I have been groomed, prepped and trained my entire life,"

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The Usos will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Will The Bloodline retain all of its titles at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section

Poll : 0 votes