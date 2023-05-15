Top Bloodline member sends a message after Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will be in action at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief returned to WWE television and was visibly upset with his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso for losing to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Reigns stated that he was going to get the job done himself and will team up with Solo Sikoa against Zayn and Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Taking to social media, Paul Heyman sent a five-word message reacting to Reigns' Instagram post.

"You Tribal Chief has spoken!" wrote Heyman on Instagram.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story below:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr A spoiler from Paul Heyman? Who walks out of Night of Champions with the tag team titles? 🤔 A spoiler from Paul Heyman? Who walks out of Night of Champions with the tag team titles? 🤔 https://t.co/keeJgPEnSe

Dutch Mantell discussed the issues between Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed the issues between Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, he spoke about the segment from SmackDown. Mantell claimed that the whole segment was "genius" and that people are once again invested in the storyline.

He said:

"When you start dealing with political matters, but I thought the whole segment was genius because I don’t think Roman would say, 'I’ll set it up or I’ll do something,' but when he said that, 'Solo and me, we’re gonna challenge them and bring it back to The Bloodline.' I think everybody in the building sat up. Now we’re back into this story again, it’s getting deep and they’re taking their time with it and I think this is one of the best things they can do for this story because who knows where this is gonna go."

On the day of Night of Champions, Roman Reigns will complete 1,000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He will also have the opportunity to add two more championships to his collection by dethroning Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

As for Sikoa, a win in Saudi Arabia will mark his first title victory on the main roster. He previously held the North American Championship while being a part of The Bloodline.

Would you like to see Solo Sikoa and Reigns win the tag titles? Sound off in the comments below.

