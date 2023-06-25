Top Champion surprisingly omitted from upcoming WWE pay-per-view poster

For a while, SummerSlam was the last announced WWE event in 2023. However, more shows have now been revealed, including the return of WWE Payback on September 2, 2023. Surprisingly, Roman Reigns and Intercontinental Champion Gunther are not featured in the show's poster.

The show has been popular since its inception in 2013, most notably for the 2014 and 2020 editions.

In the case of the former, there was Evolution vs. The Shield in a No Holds Barred main event, while the latter, thanks to it featuring Roman Reigns' Universal Championship win against The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

While this brought fans in unison into believing that The Tribal Chief's upcoming appearance at WWE Payback could create a massive moment, he will not be present at the Pittsburgh show, as per his announced schedule. However, plans could change.

You can check out the official poster for WWE Payback that Corey Graves shared via Twitter earlier today below:

Corey Graves @WWEGraves WWE Payback is coming to Pittsburgh on Saturday, September 2!



This is the first premium live event in Pittsburgh in 5 years so you don’t want to miss this!



Tickets go on-sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10am. WWE Payback is coming to Pittsburgh on Saturday, September 2! This is the first premium live event in Pittsburgh in 5 years so you don’t want to miss this! Tickets go on-sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10am. https://t.co/uTL5zNe8mW

According to fans, Roman Reigns vs. Gunther is a top contender for dream matches left for the company to produce at this point. You can read more as they react to the impending clash here.

WWE Hall of Famer picks Gunther as an ideal retirement match

In a recent episode of his Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg revealed that Gunther is his pick for his last opponent. While the D-Generation X member reminded everyone that he is in no shape to return to the ring, for the very same reason, The Ring General makes perfect sense.

Road Dogg said this:

"I would work with Gunther," Road Dogg said. "The reason being, I'm an old relic, but one that is quasi-marketable, quasi-promotable. So it's, 'Hey, Road Dogg comes out of retirement to face GUNTHER, and then, I already have a little pity. Do you know what I mean?"

The WWE Hall of Famer also added:

"To me, you can go into that with some sympathy already. Oh, he'd chop me to death. But I can promise you this. When that comeback came, Jack, you better have got your stuff in, big man, because it's my turn."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Gunther is ready to face anyone at Summerslam Gunther is ready to face anyone at Summerslam 💯 https://t.co/34Utxlqk6z

There is also a section of fans that hope to see Gunther vs. John Cena down the line for the Intercontinental Championship. You can read more here.

