Top champion trashes John Cena by calling him a "mermaid" on WWE SmackDown

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena was namedropped and insulted by his WrestleMania 39 rival.

Current United States Champion Austin Theory and multi-time world champion crossed paths at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. Followed by a debatable finish, the 25-year-old became the only WWE Superstar to pin Cena for the US Title at WrestleMania.

Since then, Austin Theory does not leave a chance to brag that he defeated the WWE legend at the Grandest of Them All.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, the champion was on the commentary table alongside Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. He went to the ringside to watch the Fatal-Four-Way US Title invitational match between Santos Escobar, AJ Styles, Butch, and Grayson Waller.

As Cole and Barrett discussed Theory's accomplishments as the United States Champion, he took a cheap shot at Cena by referring to him as a "mermaid" for his potential new look in the new Barbie movie.

"What do you expect? I beat John Cena at WrestleMania, and he went back to Hollywood and became a mermaid," Theory said.

Check out the new look below:

Daily Loud @DailyLoud First look at John Cena in the new Barbie Movie

The 16-time world champion made a surprise return at Money in the Bank and exchanged words with WWE star Grayson Waller. He also hyped the crowd to bring WrestleMania to London.

It remains to be seen if John Cena will reportedly make his way into the ring for a match against Waller.

