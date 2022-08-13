Top Dolla updates fans about Hit Row's future member

Hit Row member Top Dolla has updated fans on whether his team is looking for new members or not.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Hit Row made their surprising return. The former NFL player, along with Ashante Adonis and B-Fab, returned and made their mark on the show.

Soon after Hit Row arrived on SmackDown, fans noticed Scott missing from the group as he is currently signed with AEW. They began to suggest superstars that could fill the void. The former NFL player noticed these suggestions from fans and took to Twitter to let them know that Hit Row is currently not looking to add any members to their faction.

"Guys… please stop adding all your favorite black wrestlers to the group. We not accepting applications at this time," Top Dolla tweeted.

Faction members Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, B-Fab, and Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott were called up to the main roster in 2021. However, they were all released in November last year, along with other superstars.

Fans and other superstars react to Top Dolla's tweet

Some fans were not happy with the update. They felt that Hit Row could grow to become the modern-day Nation of Domination.

Despite the former NFL player telling fans to stop, they continued to share some potential candidates to join Hit Row. Sami Zayn was a popular name that was thrown out by fans.

Some fans even suggested Dolla to choose wrestlers from other ethnicities as well.

Not just fans but other wrestlers also replied to the tweet.

At least they're not trying to make you into the "new Nation"!!!!!!! At least they're not trying to make you into the "new Nation"!!!!!!! @AJFrancis410 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽At least they're not trying to make you into the "new Nation"!!!!!!!

The Hit Row member replied to MVP, saying that Hit Row is 'all the nation'.

Hit Row's return was indeed a pleasant surprise. Before their initial release, they were destined to achieve greatness. They made a huge impact in their short time on NXT and were quickly called up to the main roster.

What do you think is in store for Hit Row this time around? Let us know in the comments section below.

