WWE SmackDown Results: Released trio returns for SmackDown debut; big upset in title match - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (August 12, 2022)

This week's SmackDown kicked off with a women's tag team title tournament match between the teams of Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah and Xia Li & Shotzi.

WWE SmackDown Results (August 12, 2022): Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Xia Li & Shotzi

Raquel and Shotzi kicked off the match, and the latter got a near fall off the ropes early on. Raquel countered out of a DDT and sent Shotzi flying before Aliyah and Li were tagged in.

Sonya Deville and Natalya tried to interfere, but the competing teams took them out. Aliyah was isolated in the ring but managed to counter a vertical suplex from Xia before making the tag to Raquel.

Rodriguez rushed into the ring and sent Shotzi flying with a suplex and a fallaway slam. Xia interrupted the Texana Bomb before Aaliyah came in with a spear on Shotzi. Li took the Texana Bomb and went down for the pinfall.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah def. Xia Li & Shotzi

Grade: B+

Karrion Kross was in a backstage promo and said that Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns were "the chosen ones" while he and Scarlett were the 'broken toys.' He made some veiled threats to the top superstars as SmackDown continued.

Drew McIntyre was out next and said he gets why Karrion Kross chose to attack him and threaten the champ on last week's SmackDown, but he got back up and will get his payback soon. Scarlett came out to distract Drew before the Usos attacked him from behind and took him out with the 1D.

The Viking Raiders were on their way out to the ring when Kofi Kingston attacked them with a kendo stick. Erik and Ivar managed to fight him off and hit him with their shields before the latter hit a dive from the barricades, taking him out.

Sami Zayn was backstage and approached The Bloodline's locker room before Drew rushed in and attacked The Usos. The Master Strategist ran away as Jimmy and Jey got wiped out.

Hit Row vs. local talent on SmackDown

We had some local competitors in the ring and witnessed the return of released stable Hit Row. They made a brief appearance on the main roster following NXT but were released from WWE. However, it looks like the trio (minus Isaiah "Swerve" Scott) is now on SmackDown.

Top Dolla got a big knee in the ring before tagging in Ashante "Thee" Adonis. The one-sided match saw Dolla and Adonis get a quick win off the Heavy Hitter before B-Fab got on the mic and introduced the three faction members.

Result: Hit Row def. local talent

Grade: C

Ronda Rousey was out next and said her suspension and fine were quite hefty, but it was the price of being the baddest. She dumped a bag of money on a table in the ring before officials came out to ask her to leave.

Ronda walked out on her own, and on the way out, Shayna Baszler came out to tell her that she could do better.

Baszler got to the ring after Ronda left and said Liv was the next to be destroyed. She claimed she would walk away as the SmackDown Women's Champ at Clash at the Castle before Morgan joined her in the ring.

Morgan called Shayna a discount Ronda Rousey and said she had already beaten the latter twice, so beating her shouldn't be a problem. They signed the contract for the title match before Baszler attacked Morgan's injured arm, but the latter sent her through the table with a bulldog.

Drew McIntyre & Madcap Moss vs. The Usos on SmackDown

Drew came out alone and took the fight to the Usos in a handicap match. McIntyre got some big moves early, but the Usos took him down. Madcap Moss came out to join the match and took the Usos down before joining Drew in the corner.

After a break on SmackDown, Drew set up for the finisher on Jimmy, but Sami Zayn got in the ring, and the distraction allowed Jey to come in with the splash. The Usos were preparing the 1D, but Madcap interfered and stopped the move. Drew took a superkick but hit the claymore for the sudden win!

Result: Drew McIntyre & Madcap Moss def. The Usos

Jey Uso tried to attack Drew after the match but took a Futureshock DDT. McIntyre was about to hit the claymore on Jey, but Sami got in the way and took the kick instead.

Grade: B

Max and Maxxine Dupri were backstage when Los Lotharios came in to sweet talk the latter to possibly land a spot in Maximum Male Models.

Ricochet was in a backstage interview and was attacked by Happy Corbin before we headed for the main event on SmackDown.

Gunther (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown

The champ took Nakamura to the corner early on, but the latter got some big kicks in. They traded holds before Nakamura transitioned to an arm bar, but the champ got out of it.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Gunther tried for a splash but was caught in the triangle lock. Gunther tried to lift Nakamura with the hold locked in before hitting a suplex to break it up.

Nakamura hit a big suplex off the ropes before Gunther got a dropkick. Gunther countered the Kinshasa with a clothesline before getting the win from a massive powerbomb.

Result: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got the return of Hit Row on SmackDown as well as a big title match main event. Raquel and Aliyah progressed in the women's tag title tournament, while Drew and the Usos had a violent exchange.

