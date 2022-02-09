Top female champion accuses WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler of following her everywhere

Former WWE Champion Dolph Ziggler surprised everyone with his appearance on NXT 2.0 this week, and Mandy Rose believes he came to the brand for her.

The reigning NXT Women's Champion is currently enjoying a dominant run on the brand. She was once involved in a romantic angle with Otis on SmackDown, and Ziggler played the villain in that storyline.

The latest edition of NXT witnessed Champion Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar meet in the ring for the contract signing ahead of their title match at Vengeance Day. The two were involved in a war of words when Dolph Ziggler made a surprise appearance and sent the crowd into a frenzy.

He was welcomed with the "Holy S****" echoing in the arena, and everyone was excited to see another main roster superstar make their way to NXT 2.0.

Following the show, Mandy Rose took to Twitter to claim that Ziggler follows her everywhere she goes and demanded the former world champion tell everyone why he was on NXT.

The RAW Superstar also had a cheeky response when he asked Mandy Rose: "Sup?."

Given the storied history between Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler, it wouldn't be surprising to see them interact on television more often. Interestingly, this time Rose is also a heel which could change the dynamic of their backstage encounters.

Why did Dolph Ziggler appear on WWE NXT 2.0?

As we mentioned earlier, Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar were boasting about things they could do to each other during their upcoming title bout. But Ziggler soon hijacked the conversation by saying that he has never won the NXT Championship and hinted at pursuing the gold after Vengeance Day.

Tommaso Ciampa interrupted his conversation with Breakker, and the latter claimed that he would be next in line to challenge for the NXT Championship. Their arguments led to Ciampa and Ziggler brawling backstage while Breakker and Escobar exchanged blows in the ring.

It is evident that Ziggler will be involved in a title feud with Breakker down the line. But before that, the two-time WWE Champion might engage in a brief feud with Tommaso Ciampa.

Ziggler is undoubtedly an exceptional performer inside the ring and on the mic. But his most prominent quality is that he can make all his opponents look like megastars.

WWE currently needs Bron Breakker to go over as much as possible, and Ziggler is the right man to do the job, both as the heel in a storyline and as an opponent inside the squared circle.

