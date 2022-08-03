Top female WWE Superstar takes a massive shot at Roman Reigns

Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch has taken a massive shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Becky Lynch suffered an unfortunate injury during her SummerSlam 2022 match against Bianca Belair. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, she was attacked backstage by Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai. WWE then officially announced that Lynch will be out of action for several months due to her injury.

WWE on FOX's official Twitter handle recently shared two pictures. The first was of Roman Reigns with the WWE and Universal Championships. The second depicted Becky with the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships, taken during her run as the double champion in 2019. The tweet asked fans who did it better among the two stars.

The Man herself replied to this tweet and took a shot at Reigns for not showing up to work like she did during her time as a double champion:

"Me, I showed up to work," wrote Becky Lynch.

The Tribal Chief signed a new deal with WWE earlier this year which requires fewer appearances for him going forward. He has also missed several major premium live events in the last few months like Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank, leading to a lot of criticism from fans.

Seth Rollins recently hinted at resuming his feud against Roman Reigns

Becky Lynch's husband and former WWE Champion Seth Rollins is one of the top stars on Monday Night RAW. On this week's episode of the red brand, Rollins teased going after Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins previously faced each other at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 earlier this year. Rollins showed up in throwback Shield gear and played major mind games with Reigns. In the end, Reigns snapped and attacked Rollins with a chair, losing the match via disqualification.

The two former Shield brothers definitely have unfinished business, and fans were excited to see Rollins hinting at resuming that feud.

