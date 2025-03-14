Top name who was kicked out of hotel by Triple H wants WWE to sign him

Triple H and WWE are deploying every resource to provide fans with a spectacular WrestleMania 41. In the lead-up to the annual grand event, a popular name who was once kicked out of a hotel by The Game has expressed his desire to be signed by the Stamford-based company.

During a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, YouTuber Joe Weller revealed that Paul Heyman had once invited him to stay at a WrestleMania hotel. However, at the time, Triple H was not receptive towards social media personalities being involved in the wrestling industry and kicked Weller out of the hotel.

Logan Paul announced on X (formerly Twitter) that his interview with the 29-year-old star topped the rankings of his last ten IMPAULSIVE episodes. In response to the former United States Champion's tweet, Weller publicly called on the Stamford-based company to offer him a contract, conveying his enthusiastic support.

"LFGGGGGGGG @WWE sign the contract," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Joe Weller wants to face Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania

Joe Weller has been making rounds on the internet in the last few days. This follows an incident during the 2025 Sidemen Charity Football (Soccer) match at Wembley Stadium, where Logan Paul performed a Suplex on the British YouTuber while celebrating a goal.

In the same episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Joe Weller claimed he would like to face The Maverick in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania.

"I love wrestling man, I’d love to be in your (Logan Paul’s) position. I’m definitely not as popping as you are right now – there’s Speed, Kai Cenat and you in WWE out of the influencer world. Logan Paul vs. Joe Weller at WrestleMania, it’s happening. I’ll see you in the ring, I’m cashing in the Money in the Bank," he said.

Check out the video below:

Fans will have to wait and see if Triple H has any plans to sign Weller, especially now that WWE has changed its attitude toward social media personalities.

