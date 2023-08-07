Top name says wrestling promotion still owes him money months after leaving

Top wrestling name recently stated that he is still owed some money from his former promotion.

When Nick Aldis signed with NWA, it wasn't long until he was pushed as one of the promotion's top stars. He soon became the face of the company as he dominated the roster as the NWA Champion. Nick had beaten almost everyone in the company and was a big draw for them during his run as champion. He also held the NWA World Title for 1043 days in his second reign as champion.

However, things quickly took a turn for the worst between him and the promotion last year which culminated in him asking for his release which he was granted. Now, a couple of months after leaving the promotion, Nick Aldis appeared on Konnan's K100 podcast where he claimed that Pat Kenney who is the NWA's Director of Talent Relations still owes him money.

"I don’t wanna air dirty laundry but he showed his true colors with my exit from the NWA. I don’t wanna get into it too much but, they owe me money and it’s probably never gonna come and Pat kind of — I felt betrayed by Pat. I’ll just leave it at that." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Nick Aldis could neither confirm nor deny rumors of him going to another popular wrestling promotion

Nick Aldis recently wrapped up his stint with IMPACT Wrestling. Since then, rumors have been circulating again that Aldis could be WWE bound. However, during the same podcast episode, Aldis neither confirmed nor denied those rumors.

"I cannot confirm or deny (rumors of me going to/talking to WWE about heading to the company as a producer)… I happen to think there’s a wide range of incredible merchandise available at WWE Shop." [H/T Post Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see where Nick Aldis lands now that his stint with IMPACT has come to an end.

Do you want to see Nick Aldis in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here