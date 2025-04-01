Top RAW Superstar removes his WWE name to fuel rumors of departure

The dark clouds are seemingly hovering over the future of WWE Superstar as he nears his contract expiry. RAW Superstar Karrion Kross' recent social media activity has become a cause of concern for many fans.

The Herald of Doomsday has been the talk of the wrestling town since reports surfaced that he has entered the final year of his WWE contract. According to Fightful, his deal is set to expire this summer, though the exact date of his contract expiration remains unknown. There's no word on if the two sides are actively negotiating a new deal.

Kross' booking since his second return to the Stamford-based promotion has been the subject of much discussion among fans and veterans alike. Though he has made the most of his TV time, he hasn't been very active in the ring. The 39-year-old star hasn't wrestled on TV since the December 9, 2024, episode of RAW.

Earlier today, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a significant change in Karrion Kross' X profile. The former Final Testament leader is now going by his real name, Kevin Robert Kesar, which normally happens when a wrestler leaves the promotion.

It's worth noting that he still has WWE mentioned in his bio, which is likely because he is still under contract.

Check out the screengrab of his profile below.

There's no concrete proof that suggests Karrion Kross is leaving WWE anytime soon, so fans should take these speculations with a grain of salt.

What's next for WWE Superstar Karrion Kross?

The clock to WrestleMania 41 is ticking, and Karrion Kross doesn't have a clear path to The Show of Shows yet. However, he has taken a vested interest in AJ Styles' affairs and has tried to manipulate him into turning into a bad guy. However, his recent antics won't lead to a match with The Phenomenal One anytime soon.

As announced by Adam Pearce on RAW last night, AJ Styles will face Logan Paul in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. Where does that leave Karrion Kross? Fans will have to tune in next Monday to find out.

