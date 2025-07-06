Top SmackDown star heartbroken after WWE sends a message: "You're not family anymore"

WWE had a message for a top SmackDown star on social media last Friday. It has left the 37-year-old star heartbroken following his controversial actions on the show.

Johnny Gargano teamed up with Berto, Chris Sabin, and Montez Ford to take on The Wyatt Sicks in an eight-man tag match. The other half of DIY was haunted by his past, with Dexter Lumis now part of the supernatural group. Lumis and Gargano were members of The Way in NXT, along with Austin Theory, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell.

WWE's official X account shared the video of their confrontation, saying:

"You're not family anymore."

It prompted a heartbreaking response from Johnny Gargano, who re-posted the video and added a picture of The Way being happy together. He also dropped a broken heart emoji to express his sadness.

During the match, Gargano abandoned his team and retreated to the floor after Chris Sabin tried to tag him in. The decision allowed Erick Rowan to capitalize and hit a Claw Slam for the win. It gave The Wyatt Sicks a shot at the Street Profits' WWE Tag Team Championship next week on SmackDown.

Johnny Gargano draws a conclusion about what happened with Dexter Lumis on WWE SmackDown

Following Friday's edition of the blue brand, Johnny Gargano shared information on X that the video of Dexter Lumis attacking him during their match had reached 1.7 million views and counting.

Based on the interest in the video, Gargano believed that people were either interested in the 'ongoing affairs' in his family, or they wanted to see him getting beaten up, concluding by saying that it was the former.

"People either A) Are really interested in my ongoing family affairs. OR B) Like seeing me get beat up by a misguided and obviously confused individual. I think it's definitely A," Gargano tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Despite the current story being The Wyatt Sicks going after the WWE Tag Team Championship, Dexter Lumis' history with Johnny Gargano has seemingly added another layer to it.

With their interaction earning such a high number of views on social media, it will be interesting to see if Gargano and Candice LeRae can fix The Way after years apart.

