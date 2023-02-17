Ariel Helwani shared a heartwarming tribute to Sami Zayn ahead of his clash at the WWE Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.

After attempting to gain Roman Reigns' trust and prove that he belongs in the Bloodline, Sami Zayn finally had enough of the Tribal Chief as he betrayed him to save his best friend Kevin Owens.

Shortly after turning his back on Roman Reigns and the Bloodline at the 2023 Royal Rumble, Zayn challenged Reigns to an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber.

This year's Premium Live Event is set to take place in Zayn's hometown. Given that he is the hometown hero, famed sports journalist Ariel Helwani narrated and shared a tribute video for Sami Zayn ahead of his Championship clash with the Head of the Table.

He captioned the video as follows:

"The first thing I ever loved, as a young boy in Montréal, was wrestling. So to do this means more than I can express. I truly hope I did the moment justice. Let’s go @samizayn You have a whole country, and more importantly a whole province, behind you."

Cody Rhodes gave his opinion of Sami Zayn's ability to be a headliner in WWE

It should come as no surprise that Sami Zayn is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. In fact, the former Honorary Uce will be headlining his first Premium Live Event on the main roster.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes gave his honest opinion of Zayn's ability to be a headliner.

"Well, I think Sami Zayn is a headliner. I think traditional constructs and all those things noise and numbers, you can never deny in the sports entertainment, the pro wrestling space. And Sami is just, has been off the charts. I think we're heading into a situation with the Elimination Chamber where if Sami is able to leave his hometown with the championship, I'm more than happy to replace Roman's space on that fire graphic that's out there and that's the nature of the sport and of the entertainment and the art that we offer is things can change."

If Sami wins at the Elimination Chamber, then he will head to WrestleMania to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Who do you think will win at Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section.

