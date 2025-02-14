Top star gives major update after suffering devastating neck injury; Naomi sends him a message

Naomi has reacted to a major update shared by a popular star who suffered a serious injury a few months back that put his wrestling career in jeopardy. The WWE star commented on TNA star Chris Bey's massive recovery update.

For those unaware, Bey suffered a neck injury back in October 2024 in a tag team match, where he teamed up with Ace Austin to face The Hardy Boyz. The impact was so devastating that he was paralyzed in the ring and required immediate surgery. Later, a GoFundMe account was opened to cover Chris Bey's medical expenses, which led to generous contributions from the wrestling world.

Big names like Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay, and more also went out of their way to help Bey in the testing times. Now, the former TNA X-Division Champion has shared a wholesome update with his fans on X/Twitter, revealing he was back on his feet and able to walk now. As expected, this led to a flurry of comments.

Among the several stars who reacted to the news, Naomi also dropped a heartfelt message with a tear in her eyes and a prayer emoji.

"🥹🙏🏻"

Nia Jax is a big admirer of former TNA star Naomi

Though they might not get along very well on WWE TV, Nia Jax and Naomi shared a close bond behind the scenes.

In a recent interview, The Irresistible Force revealed that one-half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions was one of her favorite persons in all of wrestling and also lauded her work in TNA.

"I think it's incredible. I think it's great that we partnered up. TNA has always been such a great company. I've seen so many talents come from there, and Naomi was there recently, and having her come back - I love her. She's one of my favorite human beings."

Naomi herself is a former TNA star. She joined the company after leaving WWE alongside Sasha Banks during an episode of RAW. The star has since returned to the promotion.

The 37-year-old star and Bianca Belair are expected to defend their Women's Tag Team Title against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez soon. The Judgment Day duo defeated them in a non-time match on RAW's January 27th episode.

