  • Top superstar shows the finger to Drew McIntyre and calls him a "b**ch" after RAW goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 04, 2024 03:52 GMT
Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube
Drew McIntyre had a turbulent time on RAW this week, as the show ended with him being sent through a table. Not only this, but he was shown the middle finger and called a "b**ch" by a top superstar.

This week on RAW, the main event saw World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defeat Rey Mysterio to maintain his momentum. Post-match, his Clash at the Castle opponent Drew McIntyre came and tried to take Priest out with several other Judgment Day stars—only to be sent through the table by the current world champion.

After Damian Priest sent Drew McIntyre through the table, a fan in attendance revealed that after RAW went off the air, he flipped the Scotsman off and called him a b**ch."

You can see the tweet here.

So far, The Archer of Infamy has exceeded all expectations during his two-month tenure as World Heavyweight Champion. However, the odds will be against him in Glasgow for his next title defense as McIntyre will have the home-field advantage - being from a place less than 40 miles away from Glasgow.

The Judgment Day (and Carlito) stood tall to end RAW, with questions over where Dominik Mysterio was.

Dominik had his first bit of physical action since suffering an injury 1.5 months ago as Braun Strowman manhandled him earlier on the show.

