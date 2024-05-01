Top WWE champion furious after Draft 2024; The Rock's daughter Ava involved in hostile backstage confrontation

A top WWE Champion was disappointed after being omitted from the 2024 Draft and engaged in a backstage confrontation with Ava. The said performer is NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez who was far from pleased with champions being protected from the recently-concluded Draft.

Champions staying on their respective brands, barring the Women's Tag Team Champions, is a decision that hasn't gone down well with many. One of the most fun aspects of a Draft is to see titleholders being assigned to different brands as it freshens up the title picture. However, WWE scrapping this for the Draft's latest edition has not only disappointed fans but also a top champion.

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez was furious that she wasn't included in the 2024 Draft and made her frustration known to NXT General Manager Ava. Perez even accused the 22-year-old of trying to hold her back from moving to a different brand.

If that wasn't enough, Ava later announced that Roxanne Perez would defend her NXT Women's Title against Chelsea Green next week.

Roxanne Perez wants a match with a former WWE star

A few days back, Roxanne Perez appeared on the Ring The Belle podcast and expressed her desire to have a dream match with a former WWE star.

The NXT Women's Champion revealed that she wished to see AJ Lee return to the Stamford-based promotion as she didn't want to retire before facing her.

"It's going, we're trying you know. Hopefully, one day, she'll come back and maybe we can all do something together. That would be, that would be like my dream. I can't retire until I have a match against AJ Lee. So you know, I can't be 80 years old wrestling either, so," Roxanne Perez said.

A few weeks back, AJ Lee's husband and RAW Superstar CM Punk gave an update on her potential return, saying it was unlikely to ever materialize.